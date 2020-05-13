Census response map shows lags as field operations restart

“Ensuring that Alabama’s 7th Congressional District is counted during the 2020 Census continues to be one of my top priorities,” Congresswoman Terri Sewell told Alabama Daily News Tuesday about the district that includes several Black Belt Counties. “Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has added additional challenges to this endeavor, especially given the fact that many parts of our district have limited access to broadband; however, I am committed to finding ways to meet people where they are. An accurate census count is crucial for the future of our district, our communities and our children. I will continue working hard to make sure that every person throughout our district is counted.”