California Pizza Kitchen will reopen at The Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The California Pizza Kitchen at The Summit in Birmingham will reopen on Thursday, May 14.
All current menu items – aside from individual CPK Market pantry items – are available for takeout, curbside, and delivery. The restaurant remains closed for dine-in.
In addition to traditional menu items CPK will also have family packages as well as meal kits to take and make at home.
Visit www.cpk.com for more information on the items and ordering.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.