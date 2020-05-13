Burlington will re-open in Birmingham with big sale, may start hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Burlington Stores will re-open their stores in Birmingham on Friday, May 15.
When stores re-open, they will offer customers 50 percent off throughout the entire store (some exclusions apply).
The re-opened stores will reflect the recommendations from the World Health Organization (“WHO”), the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”), and other applicable federal, state and local authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.
“We have been looking forward to safely re-opening our store locations and providing extraordinary values on our wide assortment of merchandise to area residents,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “These are challenging times for all of us and the need for value is greater than ever. We look forward to welcoming our customers and associates back into our stores.”
STORE LOCATIONS & HOURS:
- BIRMINGHAM, AL (HOOVER) (1615 Montgomery Hwy): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:30am-10:30pm, Fri-Sat: 9:00am-10:30pm, Sun: 9:30am-10:00pm
- N. BIRMINGHAM, AL (7001 Crestwood Blvd): will re-open on Friday, May 15; store hours Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm, Fri-Sat: 8:30am-10:30pm, Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm
SAFETY MEASURES:
To ensure the safety of our customers and associates, the following measures have been implemented and reflect the recommendations from WHO and the CDC as well as other federal, state and local authorities:
Social distancing:
- Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart;
- One way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in the department aisles;
- Wider check-out lanes, with social distancing markers on the floor, and;
- Increased space at each register between customers and associates.
Routine cleaning and disinfection:
- We will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas;
- Provide sanitization materials throughout the store, making shopping carts wipes available, and having deep cleaning response plans in place;
- Associates will be screened before returning to work, wear face coverings while in the store, and be provided gloves.
RETURNS & LAYAWAY POLICIES:
- Returns - The return window will be extended 30 days from the date the store reopens for all purchases made up to 30 days prior to store closing date.
- Layaway - All current layaway upon store closing has remained active and will be extended for 30 days upon reopening. Temporarily, during the store re-opening period, we will not be processing new layaways.
POSITIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE:
- As individual stores re-open, there may be store job openings available. For future and open positions, visit https://burlingtonstores.jobs/.
