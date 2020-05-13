Birmingham City Schools names interim superintendent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education voted to appoint longtime employee Dr. Mark Sullivan as interim superintendent as Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring wraps up her three year tenure with the system.
The decision was made during a special called virtual board meeting Wednesday night.
Dr. Sullivan was nominated by board member Sandra Brown. No other candidates were nominated.
With no opposition, Sullivan was quickly voted in and the terms of his new role agreed upon. Sullivan will begin his new role May 16, assuming Herring’s salary of $202,000 and other contracted benefits.
During the meeting, the board also accepted the resignation of Dr. Herring, who will now lead Atlanta Public Schools in her home state. Herring’s last day will be May 15.
Herring expressed her gratitude to the district calling her exit “bittersweet”.
“To Dr. Sullivan, congratulations. It has been my pleasure to serve the children and families of Birmingham City Schools. In the last three complete years, we have done amazing things for children. I am encouraged that will continue,” said Herring.
Sullivan did not speak during the meeting.
According to a spokesperson, board members will formally introduce Dr. Sullivan Thursday morning during a press conference.
Now that an interim superintendent is in place, the board will begin the search for candidates to fill the role permanently.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.