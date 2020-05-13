Applications for Birmingham Promise apprenticeships now online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City class of 2021 can now start applying online for paid apprenticeships and the opportunity to secure the next step in their future.
The Birmingham Promise program assists high school graduates of the Birmingham City School System with apprenticeship and scholarship opportunities.
While the applications for scholarship and tuition opportunities have not been made available yet, applications for fall/spring apprenticeship program have,
Apprenticeships pay $15 and the deadline to apply is May 22. Students will be able to earn money and high school credit and the program will run the entire school year, from August 2020 to May 2021.
The available industries include:
- business and finance
- information technology
- health care and life sciences
- energy and engineering
Students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and must be on track to graduate to apply.
Birmingham students do not have to secure a Birmingham Promise apprenticeship to apply for a Birmingham Promise tuition opportunity.
