White House recommends universal testing at nursing homes, state says there’s not enough tests

“We can’t treat what we don’t know and that’s why testing is so important. If we know someone is positive or we know is someone is negative, that allows us to properly treat them and take care of them,” said John Matson, Communications Director, ANHA. “That’s what we’ve said all along – nursing homes deserve priority for testing and we need access to that testing and once you administer that test kit, you need those results back in a timely manner so you can act upon them.”