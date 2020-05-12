University of Montevallo adding $1.25 million in scholarship funding for new, returning students

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Additional needs-based scholarships will assist new and returning University of Montevallo students who are facing financial hardships because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The University of Montevallo Foundation board of directors approved an additional $1.25 million in scholarship funding during a May 8 meeting to help offset the financial burden the pandemic has caused students.
“Our board is proud to be in a position to help Montevallo anyway we can during these more difficult times we now have before us and even those ahead of us,” said Dr. Paul Doran, Foundation board chair. “It is our hope these need-based scholarships will make a difference in the lives of those deserving students.”
“During these unprecedented times, it is of utmost importance to offer additional assistance where possible,” said Karen Kelly, Foundation board vice chair. “The board unanimously agreed that providing funds in the form of scholarships for current and future students experiencing unexpected financial need is critical to helping the University advance its mission in the immediate future, and critical to helping make a long-term difference in the lives of students. We are very excited to have the opportunity to do so.”
Recruitment scholarships for new students will be awarded based on need through the UM Financial Aid Office with assistance from the Office of Admissions.
Retention scholarships for returning students will be needs-based, and will be awarded by the Financial Aid Office with assistance from Admissions and the Falcon Success Center.
The recruitment and retention scholarships will be available to cover expenses such as tuition, fees, campus dining and housing.
