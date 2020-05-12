Tuscaloosa keeping an eye on social distancing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Tuscaloosa warn they are not messing around when it comes to enforcing social distancing.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city has received a few reports of people violating the state health order when it comes to social distancing at restaurants and bars.
Maddox tells us the majority of businesses are complying with the health orders. The city has put together a task force made up of Tuscaloosa police officers and folks from the fire marshal’s office. They’ll be going around town making sure businesses are following the rules. They don’t want to start issuing fines, but Maddox says if the problem persists then they’ll have no choice.
"We will be issuing warning letters, but if the problem persists, we’re going to take action. The health of our community, keeping our healthcare system strong is paramount. We’ve worked too hard to have done this well to be wasted at this moment because of reckless behavior,” Maddox said.
As we’ve reported, Tuscaloosa got a jump start on social distancing. Maddox feels that’s why the number of coronavirus cases hasn’t shot up. He’s hoping it stays that way.
