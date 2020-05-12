Truckers treated to free lunch Tuesday at Tuscaloosa Co. rest stops

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State rest stops along I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County became a grab and go lunch stop for hundreds of truckers Tuesday.
"I love Chick-fil-A. I eat there all the time and to see Chick-fil-A step and do something like that is really cool too cause personally, I haven’t seen anybody do anything for truck drivers,” Josh Lee, a trucker headed to Atlanta, said.
That was kind of the point that led Chick-fil-A, Coca Cola and Randall Reilly to partner to give food, drinks and gift bags to truck drivers.
“The only way we get to stay in business to serve our community is if truck drivers are bringing the products we need. So we’re really, really grateful they’re working day and night,” Ashley Gill, owner of Chick-fil-A in Northport added.
Hauling goods became more important as stores quickly sold out of many items within the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers used the free giveaway as a way to show their appreciation.
“We just want to say thank you for what you do. For being away from home, for sacrificing time from your family. So it’s very important for us to show that back to truck drivers,” Geno Dykes, a sales person with Randall Reilly went on to say.
Truck drivers appreciated being viewed as essential right now.
“Appreciation and thanks go out to everybody. Healthcare, truck drivers, everybody, essential employees,” Lee continued.
Grab and go drive-thrus were set up at the north and southbound rest stops along the interstate in Tuscaloosa County Tuesday.
