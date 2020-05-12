Date and times for Blount Co. graduation ceremonies announced

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduating seniors in Blount County will celebrate graduation on May 21, the system’s superintendent posted on Tuesday.
Graduations for each school will be at their respective football fields. Following the state’s new amended safer at home order, social distancing must been maintained. However, family members in the same household may sit together without regard to social distancing.
The superintendent is encouraging all attendees to wear masks and to follow all preventative measures outlined by the health order. School administrators are making preparations for graduates and attendees to have a safe environment to enjoy graduation.
Below are graduation times for each Blount County school:
- Hayden High School - 6 p.m.
- Appalachian High School - 7 p.m.
- Cleveland High School - 7 p.m.
- Southeastern High School - 7 p.m.
- Susan Moore High School - 7 p.m.
- J.B. Pennington High School - 7:30 p.m.
- Locust Fork High School - 8 p.m.
