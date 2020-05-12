Task force releases guidance for the safe re-open of restaurants and bars in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new task force report provided more guidance Tuesday for the safe re-open of restaurants and bars in Birmingham.
At the popular Yo Mama’s restaurant on 2nd Avenue North, owner Crystal Peterson says her loyal customers are keeping things busy.
“They’ve made sure to support us because after this pandemic is over, they want to make sure that we’re still open to actual dine in and enjoy the entire experience of Yo Mama’s,” Peterson said.
Yo Mama’s is just one of the businesses part of a task force working with the city and the county health department to create guidance for the safer reopen of restaurants and bars. The guidance includes things like still promoting curbside pick, considering touch-less payment methods, and even creating disposable menus.
“Our goal is to make sure that the consumers that have for so long sustained small businesses in Birmingham like Yo Mama’s and so many of the other establishments, that they have the type of confidence they need to go out and continue to purchase food,” Josh Carpenter, Director of Economic Development for Birmingham said.
Peterson says businesses like hers want to get back to normal as quickly as possible, but she wants to make sure it’s done in a responsible way.
“You may gain more money by having your door open, but will it be the point where you actually put more people at risk to gain your dollar. So we’re trying to make sure that we have a fine balance between economy and social distancing,” Peterson said.
