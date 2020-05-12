Small businesses start to reopen in phase two of Governor Ivey’s safer at home order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Small businesses including restaurants and hair/nail salons could officially re-open to guests Monday under Governor Ivey’s amended safer at home order.
Customers slowly returned to Mudtown for lunch. It’s the first time people have been able to sit down and eat inside a restaurant in over a month.
“Kinda cooped up and been studying online. It’s nice to be able to sit and enjoy your food away from home and support local businesses,” said John Beck, customer.
The owner says he’s glad to be able to welcome customers inside. Just last week, David Horne spoke to WBRC outside the restaurant as he urged Governor Ivey to reconsider the order.
“This is sort of the start of getting back and seeing where we are,” said David Horne, the owner of Mudtown.
And where we are today looks very different than where we were before COVID.
Servers now wear masks, hand sanitizer stations have been installed around the restaurant, condiments are served in single packets, and menus are disposable.
Restaurants also have to keep customers six feet apart and staff say they will continue to add safety measures.
“We’re seeking feedback from customers,” said Horne. “Ultimately where we settle today will be based on customer feedback.”
Although the Monday rush started slow, Horne expects more customers to want to come and dine in by the weekend.
Hair salons also reopened Monday.
At Tangles Hair Salon in Vestavia Hills, blow dryers hummed, salon chatter filled the shop, and the telephone was constantly ringing.
On the service side, things are back to normal.
“I think all the stylists were super excited to get back to work,” said Jennifer Triola, owner of Tangles Hair Salon.
The open sign is on after being off for almost two months and stylists are working a backlog to get customers in chairs.
“There were over 300 people we had to respond back to for an appointment,” said Triola.
“Locked in my appointment last night and went for the earliest I could,” said Dan Moran, customer.
But the process for customers to get their service is different, including waiting in your car until you get a text from your stylist that the chair is cleaned and masks during appointments. But customers say they feel safe.
“Girls here constantly wiping down high touch surfaces and definitely reassuring to us that they’re doing what the health department requires,” Dan Moran, customer.
The owner says it’s a relief not just to accommodate the customer but help stylists financially.
“I feel great that I can now help people provide their income again that they’ve been missing,” said Triola.
Nail salons also opened under the second phase of reopening.
Owners say they’ve not only had to enhance safety measures with the reopening, they’ve had to change their business model to protect people.
“I do feel safe, but at the same time it kind of hit me that we’re not living in the same world we were in in March - the last time I was here,” said Betsy Bailey, customer.
Customer Betsy Baily is a regular at Canterbury Nails. Her last appointment was right before COVID shutdowns and seats were filled with clients. When she came back Tuesday, she wasn’t even allowed to sit in the waiting area.
“When you come, you have to sign in and give me your phone number. May ask you to wait in your car and we will call your or send you a text,” said Danny Nguyen, manager at Canterbury Nails.
Another change you immediately notice is plexiglass at stations to limit contact between the employee and client.
But COVID has also changed the business model for nail shops. Most thrived on walk-in appointments to make money, but that’s been changed.
“We have to switch to appointments so we can limit capacity in here so we can spread everyone out so we don’t make anything worse,” said Nguyen.
Because the shop is accepting less clients, they’ve had to cut their staff down to less than 10 people. Summer is usually a big money maker for nail shops, so limiting capacity isn’t ideal - but owners say they’re really just happy to be open.
“Financially, we’ll probably take a big hit and a toll, but it’s good to be back. Everything will work out slowly once we have a routine,” said Nguyen.
Although the process of getting a manicure looks very different, pedicures are still pretty much the same. Staff will wear masks, but there’s not plexiglass separation because the employee and client aren’t as close to each others face.
