Rep. April Weaver resigns to join Trump administration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - State Representative April Weaver (R-Brierfield) announced Tuesday she is resigning and will join the Trump administration.
Weaver was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in November of 2010.
In 2015, she became the first woman in Alabama history to be appointed as Chairman of the House Health Committee.
“Serving in the Alabama House of Representatives has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to represent the people of House District 49 for the past ten years. I am forever grateful for the trust and confidence they have placed in me as their Representative and I am deeply honored to have been chosen to join the Trump Administration. I am excited to be able to use my skills and experience at a national level during this unprecedented time and I look forward to supporting President Trump’s initiatives and serving the people of our nation,” said Weaver.
Weaver is a registered nurse who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration.
Weaver’s resignation is effective immediately.
