Opelika High School sets date for in-person graduation ceremony

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School students will be getting an in-person graduation after all, despite the COVID-19 pandemic leading to schools remaining closed for the remainder of the school year.
Opelika City Schools officials say an in-person commencement ceremony has been scheduled for May 22 at Bulldog Stadium in multiple sessions.
“We have worked hard to develop a graduation plan that will celebrate our seniors while keeping the current health guidelines in place,” stated Dr. Mark Neighbors, Opelika City Schools Superintendent. “It is focused on social distancing and limiting the number of guests participating at any certain time.”
Each senior and nine family members will be allowed to process through the ceremony. The senior will receive their diploma on stage as their family watches through the end zone. The family unit will then all exit the ceremony area.
The graduation will be held in six sessions, each with 50 seniors. Sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. and last through 3:00 p.m.
The ceremony will not be open to the public.
