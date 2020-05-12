Montgomery police searching for missing 16-year-old

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Madyson Jones. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA Staff | May 12, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 1:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child alert Tuesday afternoon.

According to the alert, Madyson Jones was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday. She may be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with tag number 3BC100. She was described a 5′6″ and 230 pounds.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, please contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2651.

