Montgomery police searching for missing 16-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child alert Tuesday afternoon.
According to the alert, Madyson Jones was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday. She may be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with tag number 3BC100. She was described a 5′6″ and 230 pounds.
If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, please contact Montgomery police at 334-625-2651.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.