Jefferson Co. DA, B’ham Urban League holding virtual job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County District Attorney and the Birmingham Urban League are teaming up to hold a virtual job fair Friday, May 15.
The event will happen online this Friday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Organizers say employers participating will have immediate job openings to fill.
Partner organizations include the Alabama Career Center, Hope for Life Ministries, and Work Faith Birmingham.
According to JeffCo DA Danny Carr, an ‘in person’ job fair was held last year at Boutwell Auditorium, but because of COVID-19 they’re working to offer the virtual job fair instead.
Carr says many folks are looking for work right now and this was one way to be part of the solution now and in the future.
The event is open to all citizens of Jefferson County. For more information and to register for the job fair, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.