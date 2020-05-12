Hoover Recreation Center prepares to reopen, but with strict guidelines

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Warmer weather is on the way, and many are chomping at the bit to get back in the pool.
Superintendent for the Hoover Recreation Center, Bill Wilder, and Program Supervisor of Aquatics, Torrie Teal, said they are very excited about reopening, but there will be some changes guests will have to get used to, at least for now.
It’s been two months since the Hoover Recreation Center was last open to the public.
“We look forward to seeing you and look forward to you assisting us in practicing the healthy standards we need to open our facility,” Wilder said.
Following the guidelines set forth by Governor Kay Ivey and the CDC, leaders at the rec center are taking precautions to ensure guests are safe.
“We encourage all of the members and guests to take appropriate precautions. We recommend that they bring any kind of sanitation that they personally need. We will provide sanitation for them whether it be spray bottles, disinfectant. We will be doing a good bit of that work ourselves with our staff to maintain equipment, but we ask the members and their guests also to assist us with that in maintaining the equipment, the cleanliness, the sanitation that’s necessary for a shared use facility such as ours,” Wilder said.
There will also be new rules inside the pool to try to keep social distancing intact.
“We are going to go down to just 8 lanes, which is what our pool holds. We have 8 lanes, and we’re going to do one person per lane, so we’ll have 8 people in the pool maximum at a time,” Teal said.
The pool will only be available to those swimming laps for now, but other areas of the rec center will be open.
“The pool will be open tomorrow as well as our fitness center, which contains our free weights, machine weights. In addition to that we will have our game room, our nursery for child care for members will be open, our track facility upstairs, as well as our cardio and personal training rooms will be open to the public with strict guidance from the social distancing that we need to have,” Wilder said.
The Hoover Recreation Center will open Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
That’s a change from the normal opening time, which was 5 a.m.
Guests will also need to consider that the locker rooms, showers, and group fitness classes will not be available.
