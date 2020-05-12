Hoover plans graduation ceremonies, charging community to be responsible

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover plans to have its graduation outside at the Hoover Met, making sure there’s plenty of room to keep people spaced out.
"I would say to you this is really a way for us to say to our community, we know you are going to help us do this right for our students,” said Dr. Kathy Murphy, superintendent of Hoover City Schools.
Hoover’s leadership will hold graduations for Spain Park and Hoover High at the Hoover Met, with strict rules in place.
"We are looking to enforce by way of mandating seniors have that N95 mask on that we will provide,” said Murphy.
The ceremonies are limited to four guests, and social distancing is mandatory.
But with hundreds of seniors and guests, health officials urge caution.
"If we are talking about a large event where people are going to be screaming, in excitement of course, it’s still something that is going to spread the virus more and cause problems,” Dr. Wesley Willeford of the Jefferson County Department of Health warns.
School officials say attendees must take personal responsibility.
"It means that each individual has to own his or her own responsibility choosing whether to come or not, and choosing to protect themselves by masks and social distancing and the critical things we must do to take care of ourselves,” said Murphy.
The event will be live streamed for those who cannot attend.
For full graduation rules, visit hoovercityschools.net.
