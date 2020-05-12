Hoover car dealer getting creative to stay afloat amid COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Sales are suffering in businesses across the country, including car dealerships.
Sales Manager for Americars in Hoover, Paula Davis, said they’ve had to think outside the box to get cars off the lot.
It was a slow Tuesday at Americars. Under normal circumstances, Paula Davis said she would have made a sale by now, but since the pandemic, business is tanking.
“From last month to this month, I’m not 100% sure, but it cut in half last month,” Davis said.
Consumer fears are keeping sales down, but Davis said she’s doing all she can to improve their confidence in buying a car.
“People are afraid to go shopping. They’re afraid to go out. They’re afraid to look. We really take care of our customers. We let them stay outside. We don’t drive the cars with them. We clean everything. We Lysol everything. We Clorox everything, and there’s just three of us in here,” Davis explained.
Davis said the entire car buying process is difficult in every aspect, from buying the cars from auction, to getting potential buyers to fill out paperwork before they even come to the dealership.
“There’s a lot of things that go into this that are all connected. So, then we also have costs on our cars that we were hit in the high tax season, so we paid more for cars and now we’re not able to sell them for what we paid for them. So, now they’re sitting on our lot a lot longer,” Davis said.
But despite the challenges, Davis said now may be the best time to get a new set of wheels.
“Because we’re ready to sell. They’ve been sitting her for a while. We’re going to take less on our profits in order to sell,” David said.
Americars is taking appointments right now in an effort to limit the time customers have to spend at the dealership.
Davis said in some cases, they are bringing the cars to the customers to test drive.
