Honeywell Aerospace closing Oxford plant

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Honeywell Aerospace in Oxford has announced plans to close.
A statement from the company says it is moving repair and overhaul work from Oxford to Tempe, Arizona by March 2021 to streamline operations and better serve customers.
“This is not a decision we made lightly as we realize this, unfortunately, affects valued employees. We’ve provided employees with early notice and are encouraging them to apply for other Honeywell positions. We will offer severance and outplacement assistance to those eligible," said Adam Kress with Honeywell.
The plant employs 200 people.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.