Greater Birmingham Humane Society adoption center to reopen May 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) will reopen the GBHS Adoption Center, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at noon.
The Adoption Center located at 300 Snow Drive Birmingham, AL 35209 will reopen at 50% occupancy and will follow all federal, state, and local mandates.
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is following these guidelines:
- All GBHS staff and visitors will be required to wear protective masks when on the GBHS Adoption Center campus
- All employees will take a temperature test prior to entering the building every shift
- All social distancing guidelines will be followed, to include all seating areas separated by more than 6 feet
- Dedicated staff will be on duty to sanitize all areas of the shelter
- Hand sanitizer will be readily available at the entrance, restrooms and numerous areas throughout GBHS
- All visitors will be required to practice social distancing at the entrance/exit while waiting to enter GBHS
The GBHS Adoption Center will maintain Adoption Hours Tuesday-Sunday 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
