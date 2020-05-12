Gadsden salon won’t open until next week so owners can take extra precautions

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though Governor Ivey gave the OK for salons to open Monday, the owners of one salon in Gadsden say they aren’t ready to take that step yet.
The Moxie Salon, located in the old Printup Hotel in downtown Gadsden, will remain closed until next week.
Brad Norris, who co-owns the salon with his wife, says he wants to go above and beyond to keep his business safe for its customers.
Currently the salon is undergoing a renovation to reflect what Norris calls "the new normal." For instance, a shampoo sink had to be removed because it was less than six feet from another such sink. Chairs were rearranged and a few items were left in a corner, waiting to be moved out. One of them was a hair dryer.
Norris says the salon will be cleaned and disinfected for 15 minutes between appointments.
Norris says a group called "Barbicide" trained his stylists to exercise caution, especially in the COVID-19 era.
He says his customers and stylists treat each other as family.
“These people start to become kind of like your family, and because of that, I had to watch certain clients pass away from illnesses and from diseases. If I ever contributed to that, I don’t think I’d be able to live with myself. So, we get really close to these people, and I just want us all to be able to leave here at night feeling like we did the best that we could, and people were as safe as they could be,” Norris said.
Friday night, the staff will get together for what Norris calls a “dress rehearsal,” for their reopening. Norris says the staff has met several times, often by teleconference and once in his yard, while practicing social distancing.
Norris says he checked around and found other salons also waiting about reopening, despite the protests and general complaints he saw on social media. The app for the Great Clips chain, for instance, shows their Rainbow City and Oxford locations still closed, along with other locations in central Alabama.
Norris says there will be a "soft opening" Saturday and a full opening a week from Tuesday, and for the time being it will all be appointment only.
