FIRST ALERT: It will be a beautiful Tuesday with highs in the 70s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting the day with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. You will need a jacket before you walk out the door as most locations have dropped into the 40s. This might be our last morning with temperatures this cool for awhile! Southeast winds will help us warm up quickly this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. We will likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Areas along and north of I-20/59 could see some extra cloud cover this afternoon, but everyone will stay dry with comfortable temperatures. Today will be our last day of seeing temperatures below average, so enjoy today’s weather.
FIRST ALERT: Tonight we are expecting to see temperatures drop into the mid-50s with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday is shaping up to be another beautiful day, but temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Our average high/low for the middle of May is 81°F/59°F, so we will be close to average tomorrow. With southerly winds continuing to bring warmer air across the Southeast, we will likely trend warmer as we approach the weekend.
NEXT BIG THING: The big story for the rest of the week will be the heat. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Many locations could climb into the upper 80s this weekend with a few spots approaching 90°F! Early next week promises to remain hot with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable for most of this week. Humidity levels could go up by this weekend and into early next week.
LOW RAIN CHANCES: If you are hoping for some rainfall, I have some bad news for you. Our best chance to see a few storms will be over the weekend and into early next week. High pressure will keep most of the Southeast dry and hot over the next five to seven days. Best chance to see a few storms Friday-Sunday will likely occur in west Alabama. Greatest chances for widespread rain will stay to our west in parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.
SOMETHING TO WATCH: Models are hinting at an area of low pressure trying to develop near the Bahamas as we approach the weekend. It will be interesting to see if anything tropical can form. Our long range models keep this system weak and away from the Gulf of Mexico (and Alabama). In fact, most of the moisture will eventually move out into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and away from the Southeast United States. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.