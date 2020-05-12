FIRST ALERT: It will be a beautiful Tuesday with highs in the 70s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We are starting the day with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. You will need a jacket before you walk out the door as most locations have dropped into the 40s. This might be our last morning with temperatures this cool for awhile! Southeast winds will help us warm up quickly this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. We will likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Areas along and north of I-20/59 could see some extra cloud cover this afternoon, but everyone will stay dry with comfortable temperatures. Today will be our last day of seeing temperatures below average, so enjoy today’s weather.