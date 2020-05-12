Expanded COVID-19 testing starts at Legion Field Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Testing will be available to anyone who wants to be tested for the coronavirus in Jefferson County. It won’t be limited to anyone who just has symptoms or in a high risk profession.
A testing site will be opened Thursday morning at Legion Field. This will be a drive through testing site. The nasal test will be used. You will be in and out, but you can’t just drive up or even walk up without making an appointment over the phone first.
Starting Thursday morning at 9 a.m., those people who have called and answered a series of questions like how are you feeling, do you live in Jefferson County with proof of residency and do you have health insurance. After that, you will be given an appointment time to come and be tested.
“You will be ushered into a covered area and then a medical team will come out and facilitate getting the swab detection done,” Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Health Officer with the Jefferson County Health Department, said.
Anyone who just walks up or drives will still have to call first to see if they can be tested that day. There will be security on hand to move vehicles into and out of the area. If someone doesn’t have insurance, the county health department will cover the cost.
“We have to get verification of that. We are using taxpayers dollars. So we need verification of that,” Hicks said.
Birmingham City Councilman Williams Parker has been pushing for more widespread testing. “I think there is anxiety. I think people are nervous. We are dealing with unknown killer with COVID-19. A lot of residents just want to be sure,” Parker said.
One man who was tested when he was sick says more people need to be tested.
“I got a big relief from being tested for the coronavirus. I’m glad I didn’t have it. It’s spread everywhere. I got diabetes and everything,” Jimmy Riley said.
The health department wants to test 150 to 200 people a day through June 5th, at least - longer if more money can be found either from the state or Jefferson County. The county has $115 million in federal CARES money. The state has $1.7 billion in CARES funding.
