Daycare facilities taking extra precautions before reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Baby Duck Academy in Birmingham has been closed for two months and will finally reopen next Monday, but getting ready to reopen has been full of disinfectant and planning.
From social distancing to not being able to play on the playground, those are just a couple of new guidelines child care facilities, like Baby Duck Academy, must follow when it comes to reopening.
“We’ve called 90% of our parents and most of them are ready for their children to come back and have confidence that we’ll be providing a clean and safe environment as we can,” said Sherman Collins, owner of Baby Duck Academy.
Collins says he’s also requiring his employees to wear masks. “As for the children, that’s a little bit difficult when it comes to two and three-year-olds,” he said.
Collins says they already have a strict cleaning plan in place, but went a step further and purchased a disinfecting steam machine to help sanitize.
“When the children are on the playground and come off, we can go in there and clean it off before another group comes,” Collins added.
To help with social distancing, Baby Duck Academy will also limit its class sizes to three or four students. “We are holding two additional training’s for our employees this weekend to help go over our plan on how to social distance in a classroom. That’s the challenge because that’s something daycares don’t typically deal with,” Collins said.
Baby Duck Academy will reopen May 18, 2020.
