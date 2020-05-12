Clothing store offering free private shopping experience to reassure customers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A clothing store in Birmingham is working to recover major losses since shutting down weeks ago due to COVID-19.
Now that Gov. Kay Ivey is allowing more stores to open under the state’s amended ‘safer at home’ order, Kassi Porter, owner of Moda Boutique, said they were excited to be back in business.
Constantly wiping down surfaces and sanitizing clothing, the normal everyday cleaning routines at the boutiques were ramped up. Bright tape on the floor helped with social distancing and customers were required to use hand sanitizer placed on a table at the front door.
Porter said both boutique locations in Birmingham and Trussville were following state guidelines for cleaning, hoping to reassure customers and get them shopping again.
“We did our research on the cleaning products that we needed,“ said Porter.
Porter said the stores were using EPA approved products that did not contain bleach.
“We are sanitizing. Of course, since we sell clothing, we have to be careful,” said Porter.
Since the state mandated multiple retail stores to shut down in April as a response to COVID-19, Porter said they had lost about 85% of their revenue during the closure.
Since reopening in May, Porter was getting creative to get customers back shopping.
“We are doing curbside pick-up, online ordering and private appointments,” said Porter.
The private shopping experiences are offered free of charge.
“For people that just want to get out and do something just to get out of the house, but they can’t get comfortable with being out with the public,“ she added.
Porter said she was approved for the paycheck protection program which has helped her keep her business afloat.
To schedule a private shopping experience, you can call the boutique at (205) 637-0095 or (205) 508-3155.
