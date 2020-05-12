Birmingham Zoo plans to reopen in phases with restrictions, no date set

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo is preparing a plan to reopen amid changes to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.
A date has not been set for a reopening, but the Zoo staff said they plan to reopen in phases, and in compliance with city, state, and federal guidelines and recommendations.
Zoo administrators are preparing operational policies, practices, and procedures to ensure a safe and responsible reopening. Parts of the plan will include increased cleaning and sanitation of the Zoo, reduced daily guest capacity, one-way pathways, restricted access to animal buildings, and signage to reinforce hand washing, social distancing and other measures to encourage the safe enjoyment of the Zoo.
All staff and volunteers will be required to wear face masks at the Zoo.
Guests will be encouraged to wear face masks. Rides and attractions will not be in operation, and animal encounters, feedings, and shows have been postponed for the first phase of re-opening.
In addition to operational planning, the Zoo has begun implementing enhanced rigorous sanitation protocols and cleaning standards to ensure that all facilities will be thoroughly disinfected.
“The Zoo will open in a methodical and safe manner when the time is right,” says Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo President & CEO. “We miss our guests, and we are eager to welcome our supportive community back to their Zoo under the safest conditions possible.”
Updates on the Zoo’s reopening plan will be announced at later dates.
