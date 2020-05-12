Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service “Heroes Tour”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service heroes are going on a ‘Heroes Tour’ to show appreciation to professionals that have supported the BFRS operations throughout the COVID-19 response.
Birmingham firefighters will take the “Heroes Work Here” banners that were produced by the City of Birmingham to work facilities across the city.
Firefighters will also park their fire trucks and turn on the lights and sirens, and cheer for employees as they change shift.
Since this week is National Hospitals Week this tour will start with area hospitals on Wednesday, May 13, to honor our Healthcare Workers.
They will then go to the four Police Precincts on Thursday May 14, to honor our Police Officers.
On Friday, May 15, firefighters will go to each of the City of Birmingham Public Works Lots to honor the Public Works Employees.
Finally, on May 18, 2020 we will be at Birmingham City Hall to welcome back all employees that have been working from home.
