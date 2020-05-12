Birmingham extends face covering ordinance, curfew will end

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council voted to end the citywide curfew Tuesday but extended the city’s face covering ordinance for another week. The curfew of 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will expire Friday May 15.
The face covering ordinance was extended until May 22.
The City Council and Mayor Randall Woodfin said the reason to extend the mask ordinance is due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Jefferson County.
The City of Birmingham also has a new task force providing guidance for the safe re-opening of restaurants and bars in the city.
Mayor Woodfin said the task force will come up with guidelines to make sure customers and employees are safe as these places of business start to open.
City leaders say more people are wearing face masks or coverings all around Birmingham, but not everyone is wearing them. “They are not using them,” John Hilliard, Birmingham City Councilman said.
Birmingham City Councilman John Hilliard said education is the way to go but he also favors stronger enforcement of the ordinance which calls for a fine of $500 or jail time. “I’m very sad for the fact the death rate is going to go up. It’s definitely going to go up if we don’t do something immediately to change it,” HIlliard said.
Once again City Councilman Hunter Williams voted against the ordinance even though he believes face masks will help stop the spread of the virus. “I do believe the face masks are beneficial especially if you are in a small retail environment. If you are in grocery stores or close proximity to any member of the public. However, I do think it’s a government overreach to mandate it,” Williams said.
Some people in Birmingham said they have no problem extending the order. “I don’t have a problem wearing it for another week or two weeks if it going to benefit helping people, helping society I’m all for it,” Maurice Mack said.
The face mask ordinance was amended to exempt people form wearing them in restaurants or in an industry that needs to communicate such as courtrooms or dealing with heavy equipment.
