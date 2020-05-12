Bham Strong helps non-profits with staffing during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new program launched by Bham Strong is putting people to work and connecting those workers with non-profits in desperate need of help during COVID-19.
Bham Strong placed a few of its service corps members with Breakthrough Birmingham.
Those corps members, who otherwise would have been out of work, are now hard at work, helping make a difference in children’s lives.
Breakthrough Birmingham gives free summer programming to Birmingham middle school students and the Offender Alumni Association.
And because in-person summer programming won’t be happening because of COVID-19, these Bham Strong service corps members are helping Breakthrough Birmingham with audio meetings, contacting clients, and helping respond to emergency needs.
And with the extra hands on deck, Breakthrough Birmingham can provide the type of programming these Birmingham students deserve this summer.
“I’m sure we’ll come to realize in the next couple of years, and the same thing that happened after 2008, is that non-profits supervise so many supports and services that are otherwise much harder to find or just nonexistent. And so making sure that your nonprofit community is strong and stable allows for us to have a more robust community in general that allows for progress to take place down the line," said Mariohn Michel, Breakthrough Birmingham’s Executive Director.
Bham Strong pays the corps members.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.