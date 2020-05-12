Atlanta Public Schools officially names Dr. Herring superintendent; What’s next for Birmingham City Schools?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School leaders with Atlanta Public Schools officially voted Monday to bring Dr. Lisa Herring on as the district’s new superintendent and it started a wave of leadership changes for the Birmingham City School system.
No official last day has been announced for Dr. Herring, but school board leaders are set to meet Wednesday for a special called board meeting where they could vote on her resignation.
The board would then also have to immediately vote on an interim superintendent, which board president Daagye Hendricks says is not just state law, it’s a priority considering the COVID pandemic.
“The immediate need is to make sure we have leadership in place so that we can prepare for the next school year,” said Hendricks. “Have someone who can come in on day one and be ready and equipped.”
Dr. Herring says she also plans to assist with the transition.
“A part of what I hope to do is be able to provide information, support, and guidance around the priority areas of the district for the continuation and for whomever they identify as a interim,” said Dr. Herring.
During her time as superintendent, Dr. Herring improved the overall school system’s rating from a F to a C. 67% of the schools improved on the state school report card.
Herring says she hopes the district continues to use the 5 year strategic plan created for Birmingham City Schools as guidance to continue to improve the system in her absence.
While Dr. Herring’s last day has not been set, she confirmed her contract with Atlanta Public Schools requires her to officially take over the position of superintendent on July 1.
Birmingham school board leaders say after an interim superintendent is in place, they will start looking at what’s next with a permanent superintendent search.
Wednesday’s school board meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. It is a virtual meeting and will be open to the public.
