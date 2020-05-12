ADPH to distribute drug remdesivir to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) received an allotment of the experimental drug remdesivir Tuesday to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Doctors say the first shipments are being made overnight to hospitals in the state.
The remdesivir donation came from Gilead Sciences, Inc., through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
At least one course of treatment will be sent to each Alabama hospital which has reported a patient eligible for the drug.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “Although the total supply of remdesivir is limited, we are grateful that hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe disease in Alabama can receive this potentially lifesaving medication. Because the quantity is limited, the physician members of the Governor's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force determined a formula to distribute the allotment equitably among the state's hospitals."
Gilead Sciences, Inc. committed to supplying approximately 607,000 vials of the experimental drug over the next six weeks to treat an estimated 78,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients under the Emergency Use Authorization, EUA granted by the FDA. The donation to the U.S. is part of 1.5 million vials of remdesivir the company is donating worldwide.
Preliminary results suggested that remdesivir was associated with faster recovery, although the data was not sufficient to determine if the drug was associated with lower mortality.
The FDA granted the EUA on May 1 allowing remdesivir to be administered by healthcare providers to treat suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease. Severe disease is defined as patients with low blood oxygen levels or needing oxygen therapy or more intensive breathing support such as a mechanical ventilator.
