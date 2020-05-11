YMCA remains closed despite amended “Safer at Home” order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some gyms and other workout facilities reopened Monday, but the YMCA is not one of them.
Dan Pile said the health and welfare of each of the YMCA’s 60,000 members is top of mind.
He said “The Y” can’t operate like most gyms, because of its unique programs and offerings.
“Smaller gyms are much more capable because they don’t have the large volume,” Pile said.
“Safe distancing is really important to us and obviously with our membership as it is, it’s going to be hard to do so,” Pile explained.
Following the guidelines set forth by the Jefferson County Department of Health, Pile said he’s not letting the pressure of other businesses reopening sway his decision.
“A lot of it has to do with the context of The Y. We have so many different offerings, anywhere from childcare, all the way to swim lessons and senior programs. We serve a lot of vulnerable populations as well, and so our decision is based on our membership and our constituencies,” Pile explained.
Pile said the YMCA is ready to reopen.
He said faculty and staff have been working diligently to clean and sanitize equipment, and new policies are in place to keep guests safe.
So, what’s the hold up?
“Feeling confident that the community is ready for the YMCA to reopen, and again, we’ll follow that advice of the health advisors,” Pile said.
But when The Y does reopen, it won’t be business as usual.
“All staff will be wearing masks. We’ll encourage all of our members to wear masks. We do expect less attendance in the early stages, and i think that some of our members will self-regulate versus us telling them,” Pile said.
The Y will reopen in phases, with a soft opening in early June.
However, Pile said a firm timeline is still in the works.
