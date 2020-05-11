World of Beer reopens dining area with coronavirus precautions in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Most bars and restaurants in Tuscaloosa were severely limited or shutdown up until Monday because of COVID-19.
Now they’re trying to navigate how to make a profit under seating and distance restrictions.
“And when coronavirus came around and started looking like it was going to take us out, which it would have, we just fought through it," Daniel Eggers explained.
He’s a co-owner of World of Beer on University Boulevard in downtown Tuscaloosa. They survived off To Go orders and curbside service for more than a month.
Now they’re working to take the next step and reopen their dining room for dine in starting at 5 o’clock Monday evening. Tables are already six feet apart outside.
Eggers planned to follow new guidelines to create more space for customers and limit the number of people inside at any one time. That included cutting their capacity in half.
“As far as employees are concerned, we’ll be wearing PPE,” he continued.
Eggers wore a mask and gloves while taking orders from customers who walked in Monday morning. They’re also installing a hand sanitizing station near each table for customers. That’s one of several safety measures they’ll adhere to.
“Every time a customer comes into the building, everything is going to be wiped down,” Eggers went on to say.
He believes it may take a few days to truly gauge what the interest level is for customers when it comes to dining out again.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.