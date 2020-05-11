Veteran UAB baseball coach retires after legendary 39-year career

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB head baseball coach Brian Shoop announced his retirement over the weekend after spending nearly 40 years on the diamond.
Shoop’s veteran career includes being a member of the 1,000 wins club and spending the last 14 seasons as the Blazers skipper. He spent 31 years of his career as a head coach and won 1,061 games, including an NAIA National Championship at Birmingham Southern in 2001.
“Brian Shoop has had a phenomenal career,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “While many will point to his on-field accomplishments like winning more than 1,000 games, I am confident that he is most proud of the relationships he’s built with so many young men. No one has earned the right to retire and spend time with their family more than Brian Shoop. His family means the world to him and I am lucky to have worked with such an incredible man.”
Shoop started his coaching career in his alma mater, Malone University, from 1981-81 before being hired as an assistant coach at Mississippi State. He was in Starkville from 1983-89 before being hired as the head coach of Birmingham Southern in 1990. He remained with the Panthers until being hired by UAB in 2007.
UAB assistant coach Perry Roth, who has worked with Shoop for all 14 years with the Blazers, has been promoted to interim head coach.
