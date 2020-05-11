Veteran UAB baseball coach retires after legendary 39-year career

“Brian Shoop has had a phenomenal career,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “While many will point to his on-field accomplishments like winning more than 1,000 games, I am confident that he is most proud of the relationships he’s built with so many young men. No one has earned the right to retire and spend time with their family more than Brian Shoop. His family means the world to him and I am lucky to have worked with such an incredible man.”