Tuscaloosa Charter Services joins caravan of buses in DC for more funding

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - People loaded and boarded a bus at Tuscaloosa Charter Services on Monday.
They called it a trip to save the company and their industry.
“It is very difficult to see people struggling, not to have the income they’ve had. Because we service the University of Alabama, Shelton State, Miles, UWA, Montevallo, Stillman and now we don’t have anybody,” according to Alicia Adams, a manager with the company.
Tuscaloosa Charter Service’s last paid trip was on March 15. Since then, they were forced to layoff 15 workers. They hope a caravan of charter buses will bring attention to the plight they face.
“We’re getting ready to roll out to DC and join about 300 other buses that are going to roll past the White House and just ask for the government to help us get assistance for the coach industry,” Adams explained.
She said the American Bus Association and the United Motor coach Association organized the Roll Out to DC. They feel the money given to the industry to get through coronavirus doesn’t go far enough. They want more federal funding for the charter industry that can be used to keep them afloat until the economy turns around.
“We’re just trying to show them how many people that’s in the industry that are losing right now,” Adams continued.
That demonstration in Washington DC is planned for Wednesday. Adams said if the industry gets more funding they want to rehire furloughed employees when business picks up later in the year.
