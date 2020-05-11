Stacy Column: Still time to work together

It’s understandable that many, if not most, thought this $1.8 billion in federal funding was going to essentially be free money that the state could use to plug holes in budgets and buy a few goodies along the way. The state’s most recent instances of an infusion of billions of dollars were the 2009 Recovery Act and the BP oil spill. Each was very different, but they had two similar components: both allowed the state to make up for lost revenue and both allowed state leaders wide discretion over at least some of the funds. Thus, that became our frame of reference for cash windfalls, so no wonder we thought this money would be the same way. Yet, it is not. Congress was careful to put strict limits on how CARES Act relief money could be spent, specifically that it must go to “necessary expenses incurred due to the public health emergency” and not to replace declining revenue. It’s a buzzkill for all of us who originally dreamed of all the ways this $1.8 billion could be spent, but that’s the way it is.