Some churches prepare for reopening while others are waiting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Alabama churches are getting ready to open this coming Sunday after Governor Kay Ivey amended her safer-at-home order last week to allow churches to reopen.
Alabama churches are split on the question of opening up or not. Some believe it is time and can be done safely while others believe they want to be absolutely sure none of their members will be put at risk at a church service.
Pastor Alan Beasley of the First United Church of Jasper has been wanting to hold service for some time now. On social media, Beasley informed members they would be holding service this Sunday. “I want to assure you that we will open up church safely. We will have everything clean. We will have it sanitary,” said Beasley.
There will be two services. Beasley says more will be added if there is a demand for more space and so people won’t crowd into the church.
The Jemison First Baptist Church is leaning against opening, but once it does, there will be restrictions. “We will not be having any small groups yet like Sunday school classes. If we meet inside, we will have multiple services and will social distance,” Pastor Rex Kent said.
The same is true of the Church of the Highlands Fultondale campus. “Keeping a six foot distance and using face masks, all kinds of stuff. We don’t feel like we need to rush into anything,” said Pastor Hayes Kearbey.
At First Methodist in Jasper, Pastor Beasley said it will be up to his membership if they choose to return this Sunday or not. “We don’t want anybody to come that doesn’t feel safe. We want people who may be vulnerable in some way to stay at home,” Beasley said.
Beasley said there is no right or wrong answer and they do not want anybody to feel pressure or shame to attend or not.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.