SJSO: Alabama man wanted for home invasion, kidnapping, armed robbery eludes police for a second time

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An Alabama man wanted for a St. John Parish home invasion and kidnapping is still at large after eluding authorities for a second time Friday night, according to St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.
33-year-old Aaron Dun of Birmingham, Al., is accused of leading Louisiana State Police on a pursuit after holding three people at knifepoint, according to a report.
On Tuesday, May 5 at around 12 a.m., LSP attempted to pull a stolen red Kia Soul over that was traveling eastbound on I-10 in LaPlace. Dun refused to pull over and led police down a pursuit, according to the report.
Dun then exited at Belle Terre Boulevard before crashing on Foxwood Lane and fleeing on foot into the woods towards Sugar Ridge Drive.
Police then received a report about a home invasion, kidnapping and armed robbery in the 2000 block of Sugar Ridge Drive.
A 73-year-old woman was at her home with her 93-year-old mother and a seven-year-old when a man broke into the home.
He held the woman at knifepoint and forced her to leave her home and enter the passenger seat of her 2002 Toyota Camry. He drove the pair to a nearby hotel before releasing her and fleeing toward I-10 in her car.
There are no injuries reported.
Friday night, officers were pursuing Dun in Orleans Parish when Dun crashed a vehicle at the intersection of Carrollton Avenue and D’Hemecourt. It was not clear if Dun was in the same vehicle that was stolen in the home invasion.
Police said Dun is also a registered sex offender with the Birmingham Police Department want for several outstanding warrants.
He will also be charged for the incident with Louisiana State Police.
Anyone with information regarding Dun’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985)-359-8769 or lead case detective, Detective Sergeant Josh Masters at (504)-494-3500.
