One-year-old injured in double shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A one-year-old was injured in a shooting early Monday evening.
One adult and one child were injured in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of 34th Ave. N. They have been taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect in the shooting has possibly barricaded himself in a nearby residence.
Police are asking folks to stay clear of the area at this time as they work to communicate with the suspect, who police say may be mentally disturbed.
No additional details about the shooting incident are available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
