Magellan Health: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.
The healthcare management business posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period.
Magellan Health shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.
