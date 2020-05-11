Jefferson County to start COVID-19 testing across the county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Countywide testing for COVID-19 in Jefferson County will start Thursday.
Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Health Officer at the Jefferson County Department of Heath said the testing will be administered at Legion Field and the COVID-19 Testing Site (UAB Medicine).
The tests are by appointment only, but are open to all Jefferson County residents.
Dr. Hicks said if you have insurance, the cost of the test will be covered. If you don’t have insurance, the County will cover the cost of the test.
After this week, the testing will be Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Legion Field - Birmingham
Call 205-92COVID to schedule a phone consultation to schedule an appointment.
Eligibility: Appointment-based, physician-administered testing available for eligible patients.
FREE testing is available for uninsured Jefferson County residents at this site
Downtown COVID-19 Testing Site (UAB Medicine)
Call 205-975-1881 to schedule an appointment.
Eligibility: Appointment-based, physician-administered testing available for eligible patients.
FREE testing is available for uninsured Jefferson County residents at this site
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.