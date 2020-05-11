Is it safe to shop in stores?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that most retail stores are back open, is it safe to shop there?
Shopping takes touch and a lot of it. With most retail stores opening back up in Alabama, it seems like all that touch could be a breeding ground for germs.
We asked state health officers if it is safe to touch merchandise in a store.
“The primary mode of transmission remains person to person. If you are close to a person who is speaking, or coughing, or sneezing, those are ways to transmit respiratory droplets. This is where our social distancing it comes in. Much more than touching fabric or cardboard or something of that nature,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.
As for stores being disinfected properly, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said Stores should use a cleaner that is on the EPA list as effective against COVID-19.
“It’s up to each individual business whether or not they want to have a commercial firm or they want to do this themselves,” said Landers.
It is still important to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering when in public. Remember to keep your hands off of your face and if you have an underlying illness continue to stay home as much as possible.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.