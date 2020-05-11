Hot and Hot Fish Club not confident about reopening just yet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has allowed businesses to reopen Monday after amending her “Safer at Home” order, but some businesses are choosing to remain closed.
The owner of Hot and Hot Fish Club in Birmingham, Chris Hastings, said he and his wife gave the decision to not reopen today careful consideration.
He said his business is ready to open its doors, but the confidence to do so isn’t there just yet.
As many small businesses jumped at the opportunity to reopen Monday, Chris Hastings is taking a seat.
“My biggest fear is that we open and then it spikes like crazy and we have to close again. That is going to do more damage than two weeks of me just sitting down,” Hastings said.
There are two major reasons why Hot and Hot Fish Club will be cold a little longer.
One, Hastings wants to see the COVID-19 curve flatten; the other is economics.
“We looked at risk versus reward. We certainly want to keep our staff safe. We certainly want to keep our families safe, and our guests safe and we’re going to go to tremendous measures to make sure that is the case whenever we do reopen under whatever terms we open,” Hastings explained.
He said he’s cautiously optimistic about reopening the doors to his restaurant in early June, but is looking to other states for guidance.
“Let’s say we did reopen we put on a good face and we got back to doing what we do, and I’m ready for that just as much as anyone. I also worry a little bit about what if we all start partying like it’s 1999 again, and I see what’s going on in Georgia and Florida, and I think to myself, those are the two states that I’m going to watch for the next two weeks because they are the canary in the coal mine as far as I’m concerned,” Hastings said.
When that day comes, Hastings said he wants customers to feel a sense of normalcy, ideally without masks and gloves.
“What does that look like? What does that feel like? Is that joyful? Is that really what we want to open to? Does it feel a little like a cross between an infirmary and a poorly attended funeral? We definitely want to avoid that,” Hastings explained.
A tentative date to reopen Hot and Hot Fish Club is set for June 2.
Hastings said that date could change depending on how the tide of COVID-19 turns.
In the meantime, guests can still enjoy the restaurant’s famous tomato salad, curbside.
