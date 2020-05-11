Hoover PD finds horse ‘out gallivantin’ and grazing greener pastures’

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police helped out a friendly equine over the weekend.
Officers found a horse roaming on the highway, and wanted to make sure it got back home safely.
“Night shift came across this sweet horse on Highway 150 near Fire Station 6. After officers notified the owner, who was quite surprised that he was out gallivantin’ and grazing “greener pastures”, they got a lead rope and walked him back home safely,” the Facebook post reads, in part.
Thanks for your help, officers!
