Hoover PD finds horse ‘out gallivantin’ and grazing greener pastures’
Hoover police find horse on the loose. (Source: Hoover Police/Facebook)
By Sara Hampton | May 11, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 11:32 AM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police helped out a friendly equine over the weekend.

Officers found a horse roaming on the highway, and wanted to make sure it got back home safely.

“Night shift came across this sweet horse on Highway 150 near Fire Station 6. After officers notified the owner, who was quite surprised that he was out gallivantin’ and grazing “greener pastures”, they got a lead rope and walked him back home safely,” the Facebook post reads, in part.

Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Monday, May 11, 2020

Thanks for your help, officers!

