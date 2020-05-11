Graduation plans announced for Hoover City high schools

By WBRC Staff | May 11, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 6:35 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City School District will celebrate graduation seniors with an in-person graduation ceremony.

Both Spain Park High School and Hoover High School seniors will graduate in person at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The details are:

SPHS Graduation will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 7:00 PM

Location: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 100 Ben Chapman Dr. Hoover, 35244

Seniors should arrive at 6:00 pm

Seniors should park in lot designated STUDENT PARKING, or be dropped off at the main gate

Gates open for handicapped/assisted seating at 5:30 pm

Gates open for families and friends at 6:00 pm

Graduation Practice

May 20, 2020, at 9:00 am at the Hoover Met

Graduation practice is required

Seniors must provide their transportation to and from Graduation Practice

Each Graduate will be given 4 tickets for guests. Tickets will be required for entry.

Hoover’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

Location: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 100 Ben Chapman Dr. Hoover, 35244

Seniors should arrive at 6:00 pm

Seniors should park in lot designated STUDENT PARKING, or be dropped off at the main gate

Gates open for handicapped/assisted seating at 5:30 pm

Gates open for families and friends at 6:00 pm

Graduation Practice

May 21, 2020, at 9:00 am at the Hoover Met

Graduation practice is required

Seniors must provide their transportation to and from Graduation Practice

Each Graduate will be given 4 tickets for guests. Tickets will be required for entry.

