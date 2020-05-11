Graduation plans announced for Hoover City high schools

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City School District will celebrate graduation seniors with an in-person graduation ceremony.
Both Spain Park High School and Hoover High School seniors will graduate in person at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
The details are:
SPHS Graduation will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 7:00 PM
Location: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 100 Ben Chapman Dr. Hoover, 35244
Seniors should arrive at 6:00 pm
Seniors should park in lot designated STUDENT PARKING, or be dropped off at the main gate
Gates open for handicapped/assisted seating at 5:30 pm
Gates open for families and friends at 6:00 pm
Graduation Practice
May 20, 2020, at 9:00 am at the Hoover Met
Graduation practice is required
Seniors must provide their transportation to and from Graduation Practice
Each Graduate will be given 4 tickets for guests. Tickets will be required for entry.
Hoover’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
Location: Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 100 Ben Chapman Dr. Hoover, 35244
Seniors should arrive at 6:00 pm
Seniors should park in lot designated STUDENT PARKING, or be dropped off at the main gate
Gates open for handicapped/assisted seating at 5:30 pm
Gates open for families and friends at 6:00 pm
Graduation Practice
May 21, 2020, at 9:00 am at the Hoover Met
Graduation practice is required
Seniors must provide their transportation to and from Graduation Practice
Each Graduate will be given 4 tickets for guests. Tickets will be required for entry.
