FIRST ALERT: Enjoy a few more days of cool weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few areas east of I-65 are seeing temperatures in the low to mid 40s. You will need a jacket this morning, but you may not need it this afternoon if you plan on being out in the sun. We will stay dry with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain below average thanks to a final surge of cool and dry air that has moved in from the north. We will likely see high temperatures climb into the upper 60s with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for one more night of cool temperatures. We are expecting morning lows to dip into the mid 40s Tuesday morning. With dry air in place, it will warm up nicely Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Upper 70s will be possible for areas south of I-20. A few models are hinting at some moisture developing in North Alabama Tuesday afternoon. I have a lot of doubt anything will materialize thanks to the dry air in place. I’ll add some extra clouds for tomorrow, but most of us should remain dry.
NEXT BIG THING: The big story this week is the developing summer-like pattern. High pressure will keep us mostly dry across the Southeast over the next 5-7 days. The active weather will remain across the Central U.S. where they could see several days of strong and severe storms. With all of the moisture staying to our west, we will see very warm temperatures build across the Southeast. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday. By this weekend, high temperatures could climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. I think the A/C will be on full blast by Friday and Saturday!
SMALL RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND: If you are hoping for some rain, I have some bad news for you. The pattern is looking very dry across Alabama. We could see a small rain chance Friday through Monday, but the rain chances will be around 10-20 percent. This pattern is looking more like a summer-time pattern where a few storms could develop thanks to some daytime heating. Best chances to see an isolated storms will likely occur in west Alabama Friday and Saturday.
