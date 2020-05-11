FIRST ALERT: Enjoy a few more days of cool weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few areas east of I-65 are seeing temperatures in the low to mid 40s. You will need a jacket this morning, but you may not need it this afternoon if you plan on being out in the sun. We will stay dry with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain below average thanks to a final surge of cool and dry air that has moved in from the north. We will likely see high temperatures climb into the upper 60s with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.