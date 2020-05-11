Don’t let lack of health insurance stop you from getting tested for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Countywide testing for COVID-19 in Jefferson County will start Thursday.
Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Health Officer at the Jefferson County Department of Heath said the testing will be administered at Legion Field and the COVID-19 Testing Site (UAB Medicine).
The tests are by appointment only, but are open to all Jefferson County residents.
Dr. Hicks said if you have insurance, the cost of the test will be covered. If you don’t have insurance, the County will cover the cost of the test.
The testing site will be open Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Birmingham City Council member and chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee, William Parker said the city wanted a testing location that would be consistent.
“We want to have an expanded strategy of testing of to where that’s going to be part of the new norm. So, we want to make sure it is all hands-on deck, everyone working together,” said Parker. “Great thing about it is the results will be within 24 hours. “
Parker said increased testing is needed.
“The key right now is testing, testing, testing. Data is important, testing is important. Both combinations are important to helping us flatten the curve while we simultaneously work on opening up the city’s economy,” he explained.
He said partnerships between multiple groups helped make the testing site happen.
“I want to thank the Birmingham Parks and Recreation board for approving the agreement for Labworx and Dr. Charles office with the county health department, the county, the city of Birmingham, First Foundation, and area pastors who have been supportive community partners. It’s just everybody working together for what’s best for the citizens,” said Parker.
The drive-thru testing will happen beneath the stadium. Parker said conducting the test inside the facility will provide shelter from the elements.
The testing site will be open through June 5. Parker said they have the option to extend that time frame if necessary.
For Appointments:
Call 205-92COVID to schedule a phone consultation to schedule an appointment.
