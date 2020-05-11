Cullman Co. man arrested, accused of coercing a teenager to send him sexually explicit videos

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is accused of coercing a 15-year-old Texas girl to send him four sexually explicit videos.
Prosecutors say Bo Jack Kelley reached out to the girl through a social media account. Investigators say she told Kelley she was 14, and he told her he was 19.
Court documents show the teenager sent Kelley four videos. Throughout their conversations, Kelley told the girl she had to send him more pictures and videos or he would send the four he had to her family members.
That’s when prosecutors say Kelley sent the videos to the girl’s mother after she refused to send him any more.
The mother immediately called law enforcement.
Kelley is charged with distributing child pornography.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.