Coroner identifies man found at base of cliff behind Brookwood Village
By WBRC Staff | May 11, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 8:12 AM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who who was found at the base a cliff behind Brookwood Village last week.

Coroner Bill Yates says the body of 63-year-old Charles Earnest Flanagan was found by a citizen on Friday at 6:46 a.m. behind the Brookwood Village Office Center.

The man was unresponsive on the pavement at the base of a cliff.

Authorities say the Homewood Police Department are investigating circumstances surrounding the death.

