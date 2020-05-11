Coroner identifies man found at base of cliff behind Brookwood Village

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who who was found at the base a cliff behind Brookwood Village last week.
Coroner Bill Yates says the body of 63-year-old Charles Earnest Flanagan was found by a citizen on Friday at 6:46 a.m. behind the Brookwood Village Office Center.
The man was unresponsive on the pavement at the base of a cliff.
Authorities say the Homewood Police Department are investigating circumstances surrounding the death.
